City of Hayward police are investigating a strong arm robbery attempt at the AmericInn Motel on Hwy. 63 North in Hayward Tuesday, June 15.

An employee thwarted the attempted theft and police are seeking a suspect as of Thursday, June 24.

Police Chief Joel Clapero reported that at 8:01 p.m. June 15, police were dispatched to the AmericInn for a report of a male that had tried to burglarize the motel. 

The suspect attempted to take the cash drawer when the employee went in the back office.  When she re-entered the office, the subject was in the cash drawer and removed the tray with money. 

The employee then slapped the cash tray out of the suspect’s hands and the suspect left the building and left in the vehicle.

The suspect was described as a male, about 6 feet 2 inches tall, wearing a white sweatshirt, red shoes, and black and white face mask. 

The subject left prior to police arrival in a vehicle described as a newer, small, black Jeep SUV, with no registration. 

 The City of Hayward Police Department is doing follow up on this incident and has a possible suspect but no one in custody at this time., Clapero said.

