Brandon DeBrot

Brandon DeBrot

 Sawyer County Jail photo

During a March 30 hearing before Judge John Yackel in Sawyer County Circuit Court, Couderay area resident Brandon Lee DeBrot, 41, was sentenced to prison for narcotics offenses at his home in the village of New Post Dec. 28, 2021.

DeBrot, of 9995 Chiizingwaak Place, was sentenced to five years in prison plus five years extended supervision and was fined $1,079.95 for possession of more than 40 grams of cocaine with intent to deliver. He was credited with 490 days served in custody. As conditions of supervision, he must follow all rules, and complete any programming deemed appropriate by his agent.

