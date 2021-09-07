Rebecca Fisher of State Farm Insurance and hairstylist Dutch Shultz of The Hair Garage hosted Kuts for Kids on Sept. 1 outside their businesses on Main Street.
Fisher said they wanted to give back to the community and coming from a family of teachers settled on giving kids free hair cuts after bringing Shultz on board.
“I thought there’s also probably a lot families in need this year,” Fisher said. “I thought free hair cuts for kids would give them confidence going back to school.”
Several families took advantage of the day’s free haircuts plus games of corn hole and free ice cream courtesy of The Milk Pail.
