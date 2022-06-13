Saturday marked the day both of Rice Lake’s farmers markets were up and running.

The Rice Lake Farmers Market at Cedar Mall, 2900 S. Main St., opened May 28 with a variety of baked good, arts and crafts, plants, tomatoes and honey. A larger array of produce won’t be far behind at this annual market headed by managers Henk and Barb Vandenbrink.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments