Up until Saturday night April 24 ChiAnne Brunberg was living her dream and everything was on track for this 23-year-old – She was residing on a small hobby farm near Exeland with several animals she was raising. She was pursuing her entrepreneur dream working three-plus jobs, and she had no health problems.
But everything changed within 24 hours after a day of baby-sitting when she began to have stomach aches in the evening and at 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning April 25 woke up with a fever and began throwing up, but thinking she had a mild case of food poisoning she went back to bed, but later didn’t feel well enough to go to church and felt progressively felt worse through the day.
Finally, she asked a friend to take her to urgent care in Rice Lake. At 4 p.m. blood work and other testing began and by 7:30 p.m. she was being prepped for an emergency appendectomy surgery.
The good news for Brunberg is she recovering and her mom, Bobbi Jo Peterson-Brunberg is relieved that her daughter is beaming with good health so ChiAnne can get on with her life and dreams.
But the hard reality for Brunberg is when she had her surgery she was in-between insurance coverage and is potentially looking at up to $40,000 of medical bills.
And to symbolically throw some salt on very real wounds, this hard-working young woman isn’t able to earn a living on doctor orders until she fully recovers.
To help Brunberg with her future medical bills, a spaghetti dinner fundraiser is scheduled from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 18 at the Buckhorn Bar in Exeland. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for those 12 and under. There will also be a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle.
Mom, Peterson-Brunberg, who works in Hayward, said there has been great support from area businesses that have donated items for the silent auction.
“People don’t have to cook that night,” said Peterson-Brunberg. “They can come out and a have a decent supper, and we’re doing carry out for anyone concerned about COVID.”
She added, “the whole thing with the spaghetti feed, is this way, people are getting something for their money and they’re helping Cheyenne
Brunberg, who grew up mostly in Hayward but graduated from Chippewa Falls in 2016, said she has been surprised by the support she’s felt from the Exeland community.
“Exeland is a small community, and I’ve lived there almost a year, but most of the town has banded together to help me with all my animals and everything with me not being able to even do simple things like lifting and opening, you know, the doors up to let the goats and chickens out,” she said. “The whole town wants to come together for this.”
Mom said it’s been hard for her daughter to accept the charity of others because they young woman has been a hard worker all her life who always wanted to make it on her own.
“If you ask anybody in our community that knows her, they’re going to tell you that this girl has been working hard since she was 10 years old,” said Peterson-Brunberg. “She volunteered at the Humane Society. She’s worked at Northstar Landscaping. They used to let her go there when my mom worked there. When she was only 11, 12 years old, they let her wheeled carts full of flowers to customer vehicles and she’d collect tips. She worked at Walmart for a long time for years. You know, a very hard worker.”
Brunberg is a young woman with many dreams. One was to own her own small hobby farm. She found a small 6-acre farm near the village that has become an unofficial rescue shelter for people with pets or livestock unable to care for the animals.
“I’ve always loved animals so it was something I wanted to do,” she said.
Besides taking care of a small farm, she cooked at The Buckhorn Bar, but she also babysat and did freelance landscaping on her own and with another company and she sells bakery items and would like to expand into a bigger business.
“I had a booth at the Exeland Trout Festival last year of my bakery items and I received so many positive comments,” she said.
Before Brunberg moved to Exeland, she had medical insurance thru her job at Walmart, but she quit her job to pursue her other goals. She had been applying for insurance through the Healthcare Exchange but found at her income level, based on the previous year’s income tax, the premiums were too high for her budget.
“She’s in that income bracket where you have to try to find insurance that you can afford,” said Peterson-Brunberg.
With the help of her mother, Brunberg has been applying to Marshfield Clinic for a sliding fee to her bill and any other relief available on the medical expenses.
The final bill hasn’t been tallied, but the family has been told the “base cost” for the surgery is at least $40,000, way above what any 23-year-old just starting out can afford.
Info
There is also a GoFundMe initiative to help Brunberg at “Help ChiAnne Please.”
More information on the spaghetti dinner is available on Facebook at “Spaghetti Feed For ChiAnne.”
Those who have questions about how they can help or on the spaghetti dinner can call (715) 558-3392.
