...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves
2 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Oak Point
to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 4
to 8 inches and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an
inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River
Reservation and the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The greatest ice accumulation will be this
evening into early Wednesday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Local businesses to provide amenities at Mt. Telemark Village Outdoor Center
The American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation (ABSF) has partnered with Backroads Coffee, Vibes Bakery and New Moon Ski and Bike shop to provide amenities at the Mt. Telemark Village outdoor center slated for construction in the spring of 2023.
New Moon Ski and Bike Shop will provide ski rentals and a taproom, while Backroads Coffee and Vibes Bakery will provide their coffee shop offerings.
