The American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation (ABSF) has partnered with Backroads Coffee, Vibes Bakery and New Moon Ski and Bike shop to provide amenities at the Mt. Telemark Village outdoor center slated for construction in the spring of 2023.

New Moon Ski and Bike Shop will provide ski rentals and a taproom, while Backroads Coffee and Vibes Bakery will provide their coffee shop offerings.

