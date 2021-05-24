Sunday began with a beautiful service online with the local Unitarian church. This was a flower service, so we all had our vase-full at our side. Stacy Craig led the service with a lovely setup in her home, filled with flowers. Yes, They bring us joy. I get quite excited when I walk our land and spot a new flower. There are tiny purple flowers everywhere and some scattered white flowers. I do not appreciate the millions of dandelions but will soon spread a fertilizer that diminishes that number. I was able to pick white daffodils for my service vase.
Speaking of special, I had another appointment with Dr. Glessing this week. He works on my slight scoliosis and answers many health-related questions for me. He is a knowledgeable and kind man, much like my Mike. His wife, Val, was secretary this week, so I told her Mike gives me a backrub every night before bed. She said she would have to make an appointment for that. Yes, he is a busy man, yet never makes you feel rushed. His naturopath meds saved me from Lyme a few years ago.
His belief is centered on EMF (electromagnetic field) and the damage it may cause. We are both scared about the surrounding use of 5G. We shall see. Hint: Do not plug in your cellphone for refresh of power in your bedroom. The waves are not good for you. If you have a body discomfort, think outside of the box and make an appointment with hi. He practices in a building on Beaser and Third Street in Ashland. Let me know what you think, as I have gone to him for years. (Mike thinks I am crazy.)
I am fortunate to have many kind folks in my life. My son is definitely one. He just organized a trip to Cancun for his family and his sister’s family. They are probably basking in the sun as I type a column in the rain. I just read that a good friend is one whose eyes light up when they see you. In the light of kindness, Mike gave me a white gold chain bracelet 40 years ago. I wore it every day for all those years, even when swimming. The other day I looked at my right wrist, and it was not there. I have offered a reward at the Bayfield Red Center swimming pool and would do the same for you, if you spot it. It looks like a silver chain, and Jack Gunderson just repaired the clasp!
Thinking of Bayfield Rec Center, it is again holding lifeguard training classes in June. They are down to one lifeguard and he needs a break. Classes are being held on: June 18 (from 4:30-8 p.m.; June 19 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and June 20 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Call the front desk to register at (715) 779-5408. The cost for members is $180, non-members $225. If you pass and then work at the BRC, they will pay your fee. It is a wonderful place where I have met many friends both at Swimmin’ Women and AquaFit. Good exercise!
Good news via Internet: The COVID rate is the lowest since June of 2020! Please consider the vaccine. It is “freedom” not to wear the mask. Some restaurants have opened. Do check with the three chambers to learn if the once-cancelled events are now taking place. I know that the Washburn chamber is holding the city wide garage sale on June 19. By the way, our garage sale featured on Facebook Marketplace is selling well. We still have a 26-foot refurnished sailboat and a motorcycle, etc.
Let me know if you are interested or go to the site.
Yes, kindness and flowers and friends make the world a better place!
Jo Bailey is a reader from Bayfield.
