Kathryn (Kay) Christensen

November 26, 1934 — October 2, 2021

On Oct. 2, 2021, Kathryn (Kay) Christensen, loving mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 86.

Kay was born on Nov. 26, 1934. She grew up in Chicago and visited the family cottage on Lake Namekagon every summer with her parents. She attended Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She met Erling (Chris) Christensen in Cable, and they were married in March of 1962. They had two children, Curtis and Craig, and raised their family in Cable.

Kay’s passion earlier in life was spending time with her family. She enjoyed gardening and family vacations. Later in life, she enjoyed completing puzzles and quilt magic, along with shopping Amazon. She made a point to watch every Badger and Packer game because she knew her boys would be watching as well.

Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Katheryn Paulsen; her husband, Erling (Chris); and her son, Craig.

She is survived by her son, Curtis (Marnie); and granddaughter, Bailey (Craig’s daughter).

Per Kay’s request, there will be a private family service.

