GLIDDEN — It really was a “Hometown Holiday,” the theme for the day of events in Glidden on Saturday in celebration of Christmas.
The downtown looked like a Hallmark holiday card with much of the community present for a full day of activities that culminated with barrel fires, prize drawings, a parade, a light show and live music downtown. It was an exciting place to be on Saturday.
This is the second year for the Hometown Holiday event, according to Debby Thimm, event coordinator and treasurer of the Glidden Area Development Corporation. There was support for an annual event following the positive reception of the first event held in 2019 — and it came back this year after it was canceled for COVID-19 in 2020.
“It just worked because everybody worked well together,” she said. “I think that's the key to everything. You have to make it work.”
There is no secret to a great event, Thimm said. It is a combination of timing the event with Thanksgiving and hunting, and a community wide desire for a holiday festival and for things to do during winter.
“It was just something that I felt we needed,” Thimm said.
The day started with crafting for the kids at the town hall. Santa and Mrs Clause were available to meet the kids in the afternoon.
The Glidden Sno-Bears Snowmobile Club had a float put together for Santa and Mrs. Clause (club members Jim and Janice Meisenheimer) to sit on a vintage sled and wave to the people along the route through town.
The parade mascot, Santa Paws, waved to the crowd from the back of a decorated all-terrain vehicle. Under the Santa Paws costume was Robert Grunwald, a member of the U.S. Coast Guard, who was also honored as the parade marshall.
The parade also featured the vehicle of the town fire department and floats of area businesses. The Grinch also made an appearance with music.
After the parade, GADC President Ryan Thimm read the names of several individuals who completed the Santa Run activity by visiting all the participating businesses. There were cash and material items to win that were donated by businesses and individuals.
There were also crafters set up in the participating businesses so that people had more reasons to visit each store to see what else was happening, Debby Thimm said. After the drawings people huddled close around the fire barrels to watch the holiday light show.
