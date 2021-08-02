On July 12, Fairways at Tagalong held its first garage sale ever. Co-Chairs Teri Johnson, Kay Gehring and Angie Oeth were extremely satisfied with the outcome. It was a beautiful summer Saturday and the public presence at the sale was steady the entire time. The room had an array of household items, tools, books and some clothing to name a few things that were donated to the sale from Tagalong Homeowners.
Cheers Bar and Grill complemented the sale. There was a barbeque grill set up outside on the patio. Hamburgers, hot dogs and brats were enjoyed. A bucket was set up for donations. Those donations were graciously turned over to the garage sale.
The total raised was $1,187.50 and is being split between the Birchwood Fire and First Responders Building Fund ($600) and the Birchwood Food Pantry ($600.) Neighbor to Neighbor out of Birchwood was invited to stop by after the sale and take the items they felt could be used at their Community Store. Other leftover items were donated to the Rice Lake Goodwill.
Homeowner Association President Joe Oeth presented the checks to Fire Chief Ken George and Roger Menk, president of the Food Pantry.
