Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM CST THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, east winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 3 to 6 ft. For the Storm Watch, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 7 to 10 ft possible. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 PM CST this evening. For the Storm Watch, from 9 PM CST this evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions deteriorate. &&