New Beginnings Refugee Services once again is asking for donations for the Afghan refugees who will reside in the Wausau-Stevens Point area. Donations will be picked up Friday, Dec. 10.
Drop-off points are at Hayward Wesleyan Church and the United Church of Christ in Cable.
Clothing items must be new and should include only hats, mittens, gloves and snow pants for both children and adults of all ages and sizes. Personal care and household cleaning items are also needed, including shampoo/conditioner, feminine maxi-pads, hand soap, dish soap, toilet paper, paper towels, sponges, mops and buckets, dust pans, waste cans, multi-purpose household cleaners, laundry detergent, toilet bowl cleaner and toilet brushes. These items also must be new.
Scott Smith, who is leading the Hayward-Cable donation cause, said the previous collection was a “great success in getting a huge amount of donations to Fort McCoy last month.”
