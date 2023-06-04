FILE - A roadblock is seen along Center Sugarbush Lane on Feb. 8, 2023, at Lac du Flambeau town hall in Lac du Flambeau, Wis. The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit, Wednesday, May 31, 2023, to force a northern Wisconsin town to pay unspecified damages for failing to renew access easements on American Indian tribal land.
Tork Mason / The Post-Crescent via AP, File
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit to force a northern Wisconsin town to pay unspecified damages for failing to renew access easements on American Indian tribal land.
U.S. Attorney Timothy O'Shea filed the action in Madison on Wednesday seeking a declaration that without easements the town of Lac Du Flambeau is trespassing within the Lac Du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa's reservation. It seeks unspecified damages.
