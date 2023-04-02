...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM
CDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 1 to 2 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Oak Point
to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 4 AM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Christians commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, which is the Friday before Easter Sunday. Christians believe that Jesus Christ was flogged and abused in other ways en route to his crucifixion, which ultimately ended with his death. So why would such a day ever be commemorated with the word “good”?
There are different theories as to how the word “good” came to be used in connection with the day that commemorates the crucifixion of Christ. In a 2014 article for the BBC, a senior editor with the Oxford English Dictionary, Fiona MacPherson, noted that the adjective “good” has traditionally been used to designate day or season in which religious observance is held. So in that context, “good” is not used in the way many people use it today.
