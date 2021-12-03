Shirley Kaiser, age 84, of Rice Lake, WI, died Tuesday, November 30, 2021 in Rice Lake.
She was born on February 25, 1937 in the Town of Arland, WI to Martin and Stella (Hanson) Anderson. Shirley graduated from the Barron High School in 1954. She was married to Ervin Kaiser on September 3, 1954 in Arland, WI. Shirley never worked outside of the home but she raised 5 children and had a house of love and was organized.
She loved to color, enjoyed traveling with Ervin, going to garage sales, sewing, latchhooking, and having a treat at Dairy Queen. She also enjoyed going to the Clay County Fair in Iowa every summer with her sister.
Survived by her four children and their spouses, Roger (Sharon) Kaiser, Larissa Kaiser, Russell (Valerie) Kaiser, Roxanne (Scott) Richter and Rance (Karey) Kaiser; 14 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; a sister, Geraldine Raven; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Ervin Kaiser; son, Ronald Kaiser; great granddaughter, Vayda; parents, Martin and Stella Anderson; sister, Betty Lewis.
Funeral Services were held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, Pastor Timothy Vettrus officiating of the First Lutheran Church of Arland. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals and for one hour prior to the Funeral Service.
The family would like to thank Heritage Lakeside Nursing Home for the wonderful care and love that they gave to Shirley.
