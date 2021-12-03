Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 or more. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Wisconsin and northeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is some uncertainty on storm track therefore snow amounts could change. The greatest confidence is along the North Shore exceeding 8 inches or more. Blowing and drifting snow is also possible along the North Shore as winds increase mid-morning Sunday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&