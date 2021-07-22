Update: Services have been planned for Sharon Rachel Karlsson-King. Her full obituary is at spooneradvocate.com.

Sharon Rachel Karlsson-King passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at her home in Trego. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 3, at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour before.

There will be a luncheon after the service. It will be at New Hope Lutheran Church in Grantsburg.

The entire service can be viewed online at the time of the service or afterwards, on Facebook, at New Hope Lutheran Church Grantsburg or online at http://www.newhopelutheranchurch.org.

