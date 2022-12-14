...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds increasing tonight and Thursday
to 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves up to 4 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 13
inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch.
* WHERE...Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River
Reservation and the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS..A brief lull in snowfall intensity may occur
this afternoon and evening. Expect heavy snow to redevelop early
Wednesday night into Thursday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Sudden developments often bring on anxiety or fear, sometimes causing us to panic — especially when we least expect it or are immersed in our everyday tasks.
Imagine, during the night when Jesus was born in Bethlehem, how it was for the shepherds who quietly remained on duty during their mundane job of watching sheep. Suddenly, without any warning, an angel appeared from nowhere to tell them the good news of Jesus' birth. How frightful! But their fear must have been eclipsed by awe, wonderment and joy when, "Suddenly a great company of the heavenly host appeared with the angel, praising God and saying, 'Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace to men on whom his favor rests.'" (Luke 2:13-14)
