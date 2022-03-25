...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING
TO 10 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 1 to 3 ft expected.
* WHERE...Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield
WI, Silver Bay Harbor to Two Harbors MN, Oak Point to Saxon
Harbor WI and Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Nancy Madden was born on January 5, 1945, the only child of Bernard and Wilma (Heinkel) Brown, in Rice Lake, Wisconsin. Her earthly journey ended on March 19, 2022, the feast of St. Joseph. She now resides in the Kingdom of her Father, eagerly awaiting the resurrection of her renewed body, according to his promises.
Hers was a life of service in the name of Christ, first to her family, but also spending the great bulk of her life as a registered nurse, caring for all types of patients in Rice Lake, Madison, Portsmouth, Virginia, St. Louis, Missouri and ultimately as a parish nurse at St. Bernadette parish in Appleton, then St. Clare parish in Wrightstown, Wisconsin. She was instrumental in developing and nurturing the Prayer Shawl Ministry in both church communities.
