Nancy Madden was born on January 5, 1945, the only child of Bernard and Wilma (Heinkel) Brown, in Rice Lake, Wisconsin. Her earthly journey ended on March 19, 2022, the feast of St. Joseph.  She now resides in the Kingdom of her Father, eagerly awaiting the resurrection of her renewed body, according to his promises.

Hers was a life of service in the name of Christ, first to her family, but also spending the great bulk of her life as a registered nurse, caring for all types of patients in Rice Lake, Madison, Portsmouth, Virginia, St. Louis, Missouri and ultimately as a parish nurse at St. Bernadette parish in Appleton, then St. Clare parish in Wrightstown, Wisconsin. She was instrumental in developing and nurturing the Prayer Shawl Ministry in both church communities.

