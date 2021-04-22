Gordon W. Lucht

Gordon Wayne Lucht, 86, of Park Falls, died on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.

A memorial service will be held at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Park Falls on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 11 a.m.

A visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.

Birch Street Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments