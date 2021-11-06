Don Trott Jr. passed away Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. He was born in Frederic, Wisconsin, to Marcella and Clair Trott on November 6, 1946.
Don and Vicki met in high school and would be married 57 years. They started their married life in Shakopee, Minnesota, and were blessed with two children. After having spent years on the West Coast, they returned to the Midwest, where they would eventually plant roots in Spooner, Wisconsin. They would grow to become integral members in the community.
Don worked for Xcel as a lineman 32 years. Don was known for his faithfulness and his love for Jesus and community. He loved his family, you’d find him playing and teasing his grand and great grandchildren.
After retirement his favorite passtimes were ice fishing and hunting for game and treasures.
He is survived by his loving wife, Vicki; daughter, Teresa (Ron); son, Tad; adopted daughter, Kim Chattel; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Judy (Charles) Wilson and Barb (Russell) Burford; brother, Jerry (Linda) Trott; and many nieces and nephews.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Marcella and Clair Trott; and one grandson, Tyson Garcia.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 6, Cornerstone Christian Church, Spooner, at 1 p.m. followed by the service at 2 p.m. Luncheon will be held at the church following the service. Interment will be held the Shell Lake Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Don’s family.
Online memories and/or condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.