Don Trott Jr.

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Chequamegon Bay- Bayfield to Oak Point WI. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&