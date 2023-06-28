Sally Bair

Sally Bair

Living in the Northwoods, especially this time of year, is a blessing. And this year the prolific growth of butter-yellow dandelions, lavender lupines, even golden trefoil and a host of other plants have added special beauty to our region. No wonder people flock to the area each summer.

Actually, each season brings its own beauty and interest. Maple leaves change hue from pale green to a deeper shade as spring turns into summer. Come autumn, they turn into a gorgeous variety of reds and golds. Then, as winter settles in, the lovely maple branches, now devoid of leaves, sport a coat of fluffy snow. Yes, even our coldest time of year is cause to celebrate.

  

Sally Bair may be reached at sallybair@gmail.com or P.O. Box 186, Washburn, WI 54891.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments