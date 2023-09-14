...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, North St. Louis, Northern Cook and Lake,
Central St. Louis, Southern Lake and Southern Cook Counties.
In Wisconsin, Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett,
Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Bad River Reservation, the Grand Portage
Reservation, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, the
northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau Band, the St. Croix
Band in Burnett County, the Red Cliff Band and the Bois Forte
Band, Nett Lake and, Lake Vermilion areas.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Even when viewed with the naked eye, this sample of gabbro has visible crystals. When sliced thin and placed under a microscope with supplemental light, it is stunning!
This week’s guest writer for Natural Connections is Kali Sipp, of Wild Rose, Wisconsin, who recently graduated with a degree in geoscience from Northland College in Ashland and is a summer naturalist/geology intern at the Cable Natural History Museum. Kali’s senior project included taking photomicrographs of slices of rocks in the geo lab. Those photos grace the hallways of the Museum.
It was 7 o’clock at night at the Northland College Geology Lab, and for the past four hours, I had been peering down a microscope, absorbing the stunning images of a rock cut so thinly that light leaked through it. The microscope I had been using magnified the tiny sample hundreds of times, revealing hidden intricacies between grains mere tenths of a millimeter in size. Each view was a tiny stained-glass window. However, magnification alone was not what made this mineral thin section so colorful and vibrant.
