New historical mural in downtown Hayward

This mural, installed Thursday, May 27, on Second Street in Hayward, depicts four Hayward "founders." It is the second of two murals put up in the past month. The other mural depicts recreational activities for which the Hayward Lakes area is famed.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

In time for Memorial Day weekend 2021, members of the Northland Area Builders Association (NABA) installed the second of two murals on the side walls of brick buildings at the corner of Main and Second Streets in Hayward. This 40-foot long, 12-foot high mural on the wall of the Odd Fellows Lodge building depicts four Hayward "Founders"—Anthony Judson Hayward, Robert L. McCormick, Anthony "Tony" Wise and Robert "Bob" Kutz. The aluminum panels were commissioned by Stacey Drabek Hessel of Hayward and painted by Butternut artist Kelly Meredith. The cost was funded by donations.

