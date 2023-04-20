City Pool League
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 6 to 11 ft. * WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
...The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Tyler Forks River at Stricker Bridge near Mellen affecting Ashland and Iron Counties. .Rain on top of the existing snowpack will increase the rate of snowmelt. The resultant runoff will cause water levels in area rivers to increase and flooding is expected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/duluth. The next statement will be issued Friday morning by 1115 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO LATE SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tyler Forks near Mellen. * WHEN...From Friday morning to late Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.8 feet, At this level ST HWY 169 is likely impacted by flood water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 7.6 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall to 7.5 feet this afternoon. It will then rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to 9.7 feet early Saturday morning. It will fall below flood stage late Saturday evening to 5.9 feet early Wednesday morning then rise again. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.1 feet on 04/22/2014. - Flood safety information can be found at www.weather.gov/safety/flood. &&
...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Flooding impacts caused by rain and snowmelt continue. Many area road closures continue. High water conditions persist and any additional precipitation could quickly result in a return to flood conditions. * WHERE...Portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin, including the following areas, in Minnesota, Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Cook, Crow Wing, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Pine and St. Louis. In Wisconsin, Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer and Washburn. * WHEN...Until 200 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. River or stream flows remain very high. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1218 PM CDT, gauge reports indicated rivers remain very high due to rain and snowmelt. Minor flooding is occurring in the advisory area or impacts from previous flooding remain. Northeast Minnesota is expected to receive snowfall while northwest Wisconsin is expected to see rainfall. Expect steady to falling river levels across the northern tier of Minnesota. Rain and snowmelt will cause additional flooding for northwest Wisconsin and areas of northeast Minnesota that drain into the St. Croix River. - Flood safety information can be found at www.weather.gov/safety/flood. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&
