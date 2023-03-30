Darwin D. Stellrecht

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM
CDT FRIDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO 1 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with
gusts up to 50 kt and waves 8 to 13 ft expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt and waves 3 to 6 ft expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 7 AM Friday to 1 PM CDT
Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 PM this
evening to 7 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 AM CDT FRIDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation
expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice
accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as
high as 35 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy mixed
precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Winds
could gust as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Douglas,
Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the Bad River Reservation, the
northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau Band and the Mille
Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 7 PM this evening
to 10 AM CDT Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday
evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Darwin D. Stellrecht, age 87, a lifelong resident of the Town of Dewey, Burnett County, died on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Essentia St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, MN.
Darwin was born on November 1, 1935, at home on the family farm in the Town of Dewey to parents, Robert and Freda (Meissner) Stellrecht. Darwin lived and worked on the farm all of his life while also working at various jobs from time to time that included Seneca Foods in Cumberland, at the local cranberry marshes and at the Cement Block Plant in Spooner. He enjoyed fishing, working on the farm and using his John Deere tractor.
