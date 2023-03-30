Darwin D. Stellrecht

Darwin D. Stellrecht, age 87, a lifelong resident of the Town of Dewey, Burnett County, died on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Essentia St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, MN.

Darwin was born on November 1, 1935, at home on the family farm in the Town of Dewey to parents, Robert and Freda (Meissner) Stellrecht. Darwin lived and worked on the farm all of his life while also working at various jobs from time to time that included Seneca Foods in Cumberland, at the local cranberry marshes and at the Cement Block Plant in Spooner. He enjoyed fishing, working on the farm and using his John Deere tractor.

