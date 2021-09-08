This summer’s drought is causing many of our poplar trees to turn yellow and drop their leaves prematurely. One writer said it’s a sign of an early winter. Other trees in my neighborhood show drooping, wilted leaves. The extreme lack of water has distressed many north country trees. Indeed, lack of water brings distress to all of creation.
I love trees and appreciate their value and beauty. So it saddens me to know they’re suffering, especially to the point of their death. We humans also suffer when we don’t or can’t quench our thirst.
The Bible places much importance on trees and their parts. We read about Jesus, called the Root of Jesse; about Jesus telling us our faith can be as small as a tiny mustard seed; about the olive branch brought to Noah after the flood; and about Moses casting a tree branch into bitter water to sweeten it for the Israelites’ thirst. Notice that in each of these instances, water is involved or implied.
My favorite Bible verses about trees and water are found in Psalm 1. “Blessed is the man who walks not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor stands in the path of sinners, nor sits in the seat of the scornful; but his delight is in the law of the lord, and in his law he meditates day and night. He shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, that brings forth its fruit in its season, whose leaf also shall not wither; and whatever he does shall prosper.” (Verses 1-5)
I like to compare myself to a healthy tree, even though I realize there is a cost to remaining spiritually healthy. Is it possible to meditate on God’s word day and night, as the psalmist writes? Perhaps all of us fall short at times. Perhaps we should ask ourselves, how thirsty are we for his word and presence? Or perhaps, what kind of fruit are we bearing? Galatians 5:22 lists love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, gentleness, faithfulness and self-control as the fruit we need to produce.
Such fruit is visible to those around us. Jesus compares his followers to trees. He taught that “A tree is known by its fruit.” (Matthew 12:33) If we are to bear such fruit for the sake of God’s kingdom, it would seem necessary to continue drinking the living water of his word daily. Spiritual thirst can be as detrimental to our faith as a lack of water can be to the body.
Lord, thank you for being our living water. Cause us to drink from your word in meditation day and night so, like a healthy tree, we can produce your kind of fruit. In Jesus’ name, amen.
Sally Bair may be reached at sallybair@gmail.com or P.O. Box 186, Washburn, WI 54891
