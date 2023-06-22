James Martin Helbig

James Martin Helbig, 78, passed away on June 14, 2023, at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire. He was born December 2, 1944, to Martin and Lillian Helbig. Jim spent much of his childhood in Turtle Lake working on his family farm and attending Turtle Lake School. In 8th Grade, he moved to Cumberland and graduated from CHS in 1963.

Jim joined the Army immediately following high school in 1963 and was stationed in Germany as a Radar Technician during the Vietnam War. While in the Army, he was awarded a Good Conduct Medal and expert in rifle. He was honorably discharged in 1966. Jim attended IT training and went on to work for a variety of companies, including IBM as an Electronics Technician. On July 16, 1988, he was married to his beautiful bride, Joleen, and they spent nearly 35 years together. He was a jack of all trades, but much of his time was spent helping to raise his 4 children. He loved attending any event that involved his children. He also assisted Joleen with the National Day of Prayer and worked closely with the Recovery Groups at Shell Lake Full Gospel.

  

