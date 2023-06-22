...AIR QUALITY ALERT FOR OZONE CONTINUES FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night.
This advisory affects the full state of Wisconsin.
Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night,
with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the
morning hours. The air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to
reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis. During peak ozone,
people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults,
and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should
reduce or consider avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion,
while all others should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
James Martin Helbig, 78, passed away on June 14, 2023, at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire. He was born December 2, 1944, to Martin and Lillian Helbig. Jim spent much of his childhood in Turtle Lake working on his family farm and attending Turtle Lake School. In 8th Grade, he moved to Cumberland and graduated from CHS in 1963.
Jim joined the Army immediately following high school in 1963 and was stationed in Germany as a Radar Technician during the Vietnam War. While in the Army, he was awarded a Good Conduct Medal and expert in rifle. He was honorably discharged in 1966. Jim attended IT training and went on to work for a variety of companies, including IBM as an Electronics Technician. On July 16, 1988, he was married to his beautiful bride, Joleen, and they spent nearly 35 years together. He was a jack of all trades, but much of his time was spent helping to raise his 4 children. He loved attending any event that involved his children. He also assisted Joleen with the National Day of Prayer and worked closely with the Recovery Groups at Shell Lake Full Gospel.
