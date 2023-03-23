Tyler Orr

Tyler Orr has been selected to play in the WBCA All-Star game.

Rice Lake's Tyler Orr will have one more opportunity to represent the Warriors on the basketball court as the senior was selected to play in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game.

Orr will play for the Division 2 White team when they take on Division 2 Red on June 29 at Justagame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.

