The Sumner Community Foundation, which disburses grants from money it invests from frac sand company Source Energy Services donations, is nearing the $2 million benchmark the board had set up for itself.

Controversy swirled in the town of Sumner when a frac sand company proposed buying land east of Cameron along Highway 8. But one resident, Alvin Bartsch, who was holding off on selling his land, thought it could benefit the town if frac sand money were donated to the community.

