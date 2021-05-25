The Rice Lake softball team brought the tying run to the plate, but the Warriors comeback fell short in a 8-5 loss to Eau Claire North Monday in Rice Lake.
A three-run top-of-the-seventh inning, that included the second home run of the game for Eau Claire North’s Madisyn Parker, extended a one-run lead to four entering the final frame.
After a pair of strikeouts the Warriors were down to their final out. Hailey Repka singled to start the rally. That was followed by a single by Paige Diercks and run-scoring single from Adrianna Young. Diercks advanced to third with Young getting to second on the throw home.
Teagen Schieffer came to the plate as the tying run. Her at-bat included a deep fly ball to right that went just foul, but ultimately she bounced out to the pitcher to end the game.
The Huskies had jumped ahead 2-0 in the top of the second after three Rice Lake errors in the inning. The Warriors came back with a run of their own in the bottom half as Schieffer doubled to left center to lead off the inning. After a strikeout, Emma VandeVoort singled up the middle to plate Schieffer.
Rice Lake tied the game in the fourth. Young opened the inning with a single. She stole second with one out and scored on a single from Jackie Solum.
A solo home run and a two-run blast in the top of the fifth staked Eau Claire North to a 5-2 advantage. Rice Lake came back with a pair of runs to narrow the deficit. Micaela Walters singled with one out and moved to second after a base hit from Repka. A wild pitch moved the runners and a double from Young scored both Walters and Repka.
Young was 3-for-4 with three runs batted in and a run scored and Repka finished the game 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
VandeVoort pitched six inning giving up four earned runs on five hits. She struck out six and walked one.
Eau Claire North 3, Rice Lake 0
Eau Claire North’s Madisyn Parker held down what had been an explosive Rice Lake offense as the Warriors lost to the Huskies May 18.
Parker struck out 14 batters and allowed just three hits in a complete game win.
VandeVoort pitched well but was saddled with the loss in the circle for Rice Lake. She had seven strikeouts, and allowed five hits and one earned run in six innings.
Repka, Diercks and Teagen Schieffer each singled for the Warriors.
Eau Claire North scored two runs in the second before a single tally in the sixth.
