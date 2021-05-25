Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 203 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN PRICE IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN ASHLAND BAYFIELD BURNETT DOUGLAS IRON SAWYER WASHBURN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASHLAND, BAYFIELD, GRANTSBURG, HAYWARD, HURLEY, PHILLIPS, SHELL LAKE, SPOONER, SUPERIOR, AND WASHBURN. THIS ALSO INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE RED CLIFF BAND, THE LAC COURTE OREILLES RESERVATION AND THE BAD RIVER RESERVATION.