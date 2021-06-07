The Rice Lake softball team nears postseason action after busy week that saw the Warriors split four games. Rice Lake concluded the regular season at Northwestern on Tuesday night.
Last week Rice Lake swept the season series against Menomonie and suffered close defeats to Hudson and Superior.
The Warriors (7-9) received a No. 4 seed in the Division 2 tournament and will host No. 5 Hayward June 14. The winner will likely take on top seed Medford June 16.
Superior 7, Rice Lake 5
Single tallies in each of the second, third and fourth innings weren't enough for the Warriors to keep with the offensive attack of the Spartans during a matchup June 4 in Superior.
The Spartans scored third in the second and two apiece in the third and fourth innings to build a 7-3 advantage.
Rice Lake narrowed the deficit with two seventh inning runs, but the Spartans held on in the regular season finale for Rice Lake.
Emma VandeVoort hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the second to put the Warriors up 1-0. Paige Diercks lined a two double in the third to plate Emily Mofe, who had begun the inning with a single. In the fourth a lead-off hit from Teagen Schieffer turned into a run on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Lexy Smith.
Consecutive singles from Mofle and Micaela Walters put two on with no outs in the seventh. Mofle scored on a sacrifice fly from Diercks and then Walters reached home after an error.
A hit-by-pitch put the tying run on first with two outs, but Superior ended the game with a pop out.
Mofle led the offense with a 2-for-3 day and two runs scored. Diercks drove in two, going 1-for-3. Walters, Hailey Repka and Schieffer also added hits in the game.
VandeVoort allowed three earned runs on eight hits in six innings in the circle. She struck out five and walked three.
Rice Lake 8, Menomonie 2
Adrianna Young had five runs batted, including a three-run home run, to lead the Warriors past Menomonie on June 3 in Rice Lake.
The Warriors collected 15 hits in the victory with Repka earning three and Walters, Diercks, Young, Schieffer and VandeVoort each adding two apiece.
A four-run first inning gave Rice Lake all it needed to earn the season sweep over the Mustangs. A lead-off single from Walters and a one-out double from Diercks put two on for Young. She lined a shot to left over the fence to quickly put the Warriors up 3-0. Rice Lake added an additional run in the inning after a run-scoring hit from VandeVoort.
The Warriors added a single run in the second before one apiece in the fourth through sixth innings. Another lead-off hit from Walters in the second resulted in a run as she later scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Diercks.
In the fourth, Repka laced a one-out triple to right field and then scored with two down as Young singled to right. Smith added an RBI single in the fifth to score Jackie Solum, who had started the inning with a walk.
Young's fifth RBI came in the sixth as Repka singled to open the inning followed by a base knock from Diercks, which moved Repka to third. She crossed the plate as Young flied out to left deep enough for Repka to tag up and head home.
A pair of Rice Lake errors led to Menomonie's first run in the fourth and the Mustangs added a second score in the sixth following the Warriors' third error of the game, this one with two outs.
Repka and VandeVoort combined in the circle to allow just two hits, one apiece, while striking out five to cover all seven innings.
Repka was 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Young and VandeVoort were both 2-for-3 and Diercks and Schieffer finished the game 2-for-4.
Hudson 1, Rice Lake 0
Repka threw three hitless innings for the Warriors, but the Raiders still pushed one across to edge Rice Lake Wednesday in Hudson.
VandeVoort came on in relief with three scoreless innings, but the Warrior offense was unable to get on the scoreboard against Hudson's Syd Gabriel, who punched out 13 with four hits allowed in a complete game.
The lone run in the game came in the third. Repka issued a one out walk, but got a pop out for the second out. A hit batter and two consecutive walks put the Raiders on the scoreboard. Repka got a strikeout to end the threat.
The Warriors best scoring chance came in the fourth. Young walked, followed by a single from Schieffer, with both runners advancing on the throw to put two in scoring position with no outs. After a strikeout, a fly ball was caught in right and Young attempted to tag up and score the tying run but she was thrown out at the plate for the final out of the inning.
Rice Lake also put runners in scoring position with two outs in the first and third innings but weren't able to get the key hit to get on the scoreboard.
Repka took the pitching loss with one run allowed in three innings. She didn't allow a hit and struck out three, but walked four. VandeVoort had two strikeouts in three innings of relief with one hit allowed.
Diercks, Repka, Schieffer and Smith collected the four hits for the Warriors.
Rice Lake 5, Menomonie 3
Rice Lake scored three runs on four hits in the fifth inning to take a lead it wouldn't relinquish in a victory over Menomonie on June 1.
The Warriors got a single from Walters to open the fifth. She stole second and came around to score on a two-base hit from Repka to tie the game. Repka remained on second with one out when Young dropped down a bunt. An error by the catcher allowed Repka to score the go-ahead run as Young was thrown out advancing to second.
Back-to-back doubles from Schieffer and Solum put Rice Lake up by the final margin.
VandeVoort faced the minimum over the final three innings to secure the win. In total she threw a complete game with five hits and three runs — two earned — allowed. Rice Lake played error free softball as VandeVoort pitched to contact with one strikeout and just one walk allowed.
The Warriors trailed by a run heading into the third as Rice Lake put two on the scoreboard to take the lead. With one out, Diercks doubled to center, followed by a home run by Young over the left field fence.
The Mustangs responded with a pair of runs in the fourth to go back in front. A double and walk put two on with one out. Menomonie then got a two straight RBI singles to go up 3-2.
Diercks finished the game 3-for-4 with three doubles and one run scored. Solum was 3-for-3 with an RBI with Young finishing with two RBIs on her home run as she ended the game 1-for-4. Rice Lake had seven extra-base hits in the victory.
