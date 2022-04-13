EAU CLAIRE — A six-run fourth inning was too big of a hole to dig out of for the Rice Lake softball team in an 8-5 loss to Eau Claire Memorial on Tuesday.

Rice Lake rallied with two runs apiece in the sixth and seventh but came up short of picking up its first win of the season. The Warriors return to action Thursday for their first home game as the Old Abes come to Rice Lake.

