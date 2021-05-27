MINONG– The Northwood/Solon Springs is on a four-game winning streak, improving to 11-3 overall and remaining undefeated and all alone in first place on top of the Lakeland East Conference at 9-0.
NSS 12, Prairie Farm 2
On Monday, May 17, the Northwood/Solon Springs boys traveled to Prairie Farm, picking up a 12-2 win in five innings.
Big moves at the plate were turned in by Gage Blaylock, 3-4 with 2 runs, and 3 RBIs; Ben Monson, 3-3 with 3 runs and an RBI; and Kaden Corlett, 2-3 with 1 run and 2 RBIs.
Ben Monson hit a double. RBIs were turned in by Abraham Ahlberg (2), Kaden Corlett (2), Gage Blaylock (3), Tanner Carlson, Ben Monson, and Colby Latvala.
Getting stolen bases were Abraham Ahlberg (3), Kaden Corlett (2), Gage Blaylock (2), and Colby Latvala.
Drake Debeir pitched the win, going 5 innings and allowing 2 hits and 2 runs, walking 4, and striking out 9.
NSS 3, Bruce 0
Tuesday, May 18, Northwood/Solon Springs traveled to Bruce, defeating the Red Raiders 3-0.
Gage Blaylock and Ben Monson each belted doubles.
Abraham Ahlberg got the pitching win, going 5 2/3 innings, allowing 3 hits, walking 4, and striking out 8. Colby Latvala pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing 0 hits, 0 runs, walking 1, and striking out 2.
NSS 6, Birchwood/Winter 0
They topped Birchwood/Winter 6-0 at Minong on May 20.
Kaden Corlett pitched the win, going 7 innings, allowing 0 hits, 0 runs, walking 2, and striking out 15.
Collin Krmpotich was 2-4 batting, with 1 run and 1 RBI. Kaden Corlett hit a double.
Those with RBIs were Collin Krmpotich, Abraham Ahlberg, Syver Gulbrandsen, Ben Monson, and Colby Latvala.
NSS 17, Clear Lake 1
The hot streak continued on Monday, May 24, in Clear Lake as Northwood/Solon Springs drubbed the Warriors 17-1.
Drake Debeir earned the pitching win, going 4 2/3 innings, allowing 2 hits, 1 run, 6 base-on balls, and striking out 6. Colby Latvala went 1/3 inning.
Drake Debeir batted 3-4 with 1 walk, and 2 RBIs. Ben Monson was 2-4 with 2 runs, 1 walk, and 2 RBIs. Colby Latvala was 3-3 with 1 run, 1 walk, and an RBI. Syver Gulbrandsen was 2-2, with 2 base-on-balls and 2 RBIs.
Gage Blaylock batted 2-4 with 1 run and 2 RBIs. Collin Krmpotich was 1-4 with 2 runs, 1 base-on-balls, and 3 RBIs.
Hitting doubles in the game were Gage Blaylock, Syver Gulbrandsen, Ben Monson, Dylan Taggart, and Drake Debeir.
Getting RBIs were Collin Krmpotich (3), Abraham Ahlberg, Gage Blaylock (2), Syver Gulbrandsen (2), Tanner Carlson, Ben Monson (2), Dylan Taggart, Colby Latvala, and Drake Debeir (2).
Getting stolen bases were Kaden Corlett and Colby Latvala.
Coming up
Northwood/Solon Springs hosted Flambeau at Solon Springs on Tuesday, May 25.
On Tuesday, June 1, the Evergreens will play at Cornell/Lake Holcombe at 5 p.m.
On Thursday, June 3, they will host Prairie Farm in Minong at 5 p.m.
The Friday, June 4 game with Clayton/Turtle Lake has been cancelled. They are at Hurley on Monday, June 7, starting at 4:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.