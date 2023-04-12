...The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin...
Tyler Forks near Tyler Forks River at Stricker Road near Mellen
affecting Ashland and Iron Counties.
.Warm temperatures will rapidly melt snowpack causing sharp
increases in river flows.
Tyler Forks River at Stricker Road near Mellen major flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and to the National Weather Service in Duluth when you
can do so safely. Flooding can be reported to the National Weather
Service at 1-800-685-8612.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/duluth.
The next statement will be issued Wednesday evening by 730 PM CDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL
FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Major flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Tyler Forks River at Stricker Road near Mellen.
* WHEN...From this evening until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 9.8 feet, At this level ST HWY 169 is likely impacted
by flood water.
At 11.9 feet, Water over State HWY 169. 1.25 miles upstream from
TYLW3 location.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:30 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.6 feet.
- Warm overnight temperatures through this week will cause
rapid snowmelt runoff.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 12.5 feet early Friday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Monday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.2 feet on 06/16/2018.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Wisconsin, including the following
areas, Price, Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Sawyer
and Washburn Counties.
* WHEN...Until 1230 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding and ponding of water in low-lying and
poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. River or
stream flows are elevated.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1246 PM CDT, Spring snow melt has begun and will continue
with above normal temperatures this week. A near record
amount of water stored in the snowpack will be released. This
will cause rapid snowmelt runoff and lead to ponding of water
and quick rises on streams and rivers. Minor flooding is
expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.
- If you live in an area that has previously experienced spring
flooding impacts, expect to experience those problems again
this year.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and to the National Weather Service in Duluth when you
can do so safely. Flooding can be reported to the National Weather
Service at 1-800-685-8612.
&&
Weather Alert
...The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin...
Bad River near Odanah affecting Ashland County.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and to the National Weather Service in Duluth when you
can do so safely. Flooding can be reported to the National Weather
Service at 1-800-685-8612.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/duluth.
The next statement will be issued Wednesday evening by 915 PM CDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING UNTIL
FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Bad River near Odanah. This includes the Tribal Lands of
the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From Thursday evening until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 13.5 feet, At this level there is no threat to
property. It is common at this level for water to flood the main
boat landing in Old Odanah and adjacent to the Powwow grounds in
the Maple sugar bush.
At 15.0 feet, Several Roads including Miller Road, Government Road
and State Road may be flooded at this stage. Flooding of these
areas is also dependent on the volume of water flowing from the
White River which comes in below this gauge.
At 18.0 feet, Water approaches the level of Highway 2 near Odanah
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:45 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 10.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Thursday evening to a crest of 17.0 feet Friday evening. It
will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.3 feet on 06/18/2018.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
...The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin...
Bad River at Odanah affecting Ashland County.
.Warm daytime temperatures along with low temperatures remaining
above freezing overnight will accelerate snow melt. River flows will
increase quickly and remain high for the next week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and to the National Weather Service in Duluth when you
can do so safely. Flooding can be reported to the National Weather
Service at 1-800-685-8612.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/duluth.
The next statement will be issued Wednesday evening by 830 PM CDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Bad River at Odanah. This includes the Tribal Lands of
the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 8.5 feet, Minor flooding begins as water encroaches
on State Street through the Sugar Bush.
At 9.0 feet, Many roads and several homes are impacted by flood
waters in the Old Odanah area. Government Road south of US
Highway 2, Miller Road and State Road will see areas of water
flowing over the roadway.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 6.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Thursday afternoon to a crest of 9.0 feet Friday evening. It
will then fall below flood stage Sunday evening.
- Flood stage is 8.5 feet.
- Flood History...No available flood history.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
