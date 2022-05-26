The Junior Prom Court, Front, from left, Announcer Lilly Johnson, Princess KayCee Brockman, Prince Cason Burnis, and Announcer Traley Haubert. Second row: Queen Breanna Hollinger and King Connor Gabay. Third row: Ari Mesko, Mia Esterholm, Megan DeLeasky, Brandy Drexler, Kendall Weik, Chasey Edinger and Logan Fore-Grant. Back row: James Bruhn, Wyatt Vetter, Asa Tobias, Nate Belan, Cole Abraham, Dominic Mabie and Jake Fusak.
Senior Prom Court, front row, from left, Paige Edwards, Princess Suzanne Morrone, Prince Lincoln Heinz and Jensen Weik. Second Row: King Dawson Hauschild and Queen Sam Morrone. Third Row: Savanah Chuzles, Devynn DeLeasky, Allie Kotke, Allison Kulwicki, Brianna Guzinski, Amy Kerner and Ella Teeters.
Back Row: Evan Halmstad, Ian Schavey, Alex Nieto, Cade Zierer, Will Knaack, Micah Angelo, Ethan Kenner
Photo by Sara Huggard
