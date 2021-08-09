Untitled

Looking out, into the world.

Searching, seeking, but never seeing.

Only depths of darkness, so ever being

Open your eyes and see the light.

Merely a glimpse as I take flight.

So spread your wings into the night.

And fly away . . . from the plight.

Yet here I am . . .

Always . . . Inside my head,

nothing left . . . to be said.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

