Untitled
Looking out, into the world.
Searching, seeking, but never seeing.
Only depths of darkness, so ever being
Open your eyes and see the light.
Merely a glimpse as I take flight.
So spread your wings into the night.
And fly away . . . from the plight.
Yet here I am . . .
Always . . . Inside my head,
nothing left . . . to be said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.