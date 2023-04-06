“There would be no Christmas if there was no Easter.” — Gordon B. Hinckley
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 1 to 4 ft. * WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow showers. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches with locally higher amounts to 4 inches possible. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Carlton and South St. Louis County. In Wisconsin, Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau Band, the Fond du Lac Band and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Visibility will of 1/4 mile or less is expected in the heavy snow bands. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The greatest snow accumulation through this afternoon is forecast south of a line from Wright and Cromwell in Carlton County to Maple to Ashland to Saxon. An additional dusting to a half inch of accumulation is expected farther north over Cloquet, Duluth, Superior, and Washburn. Snow squalls are possible through this afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
