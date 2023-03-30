“If you don’t play against opponents, you play against the game of basketball.” — Bobby Knight
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT FRIDAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO 1 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and waves 8 to 13 ft expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 3 to 6 ft expected. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 7 AM Friday to 1 PM CDT Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT FRIDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the Bad River Reservation, the northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau Band and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
