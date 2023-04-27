.Rain on top of the existing snowpack will increase the rate of
snowmelt. The resultant snow and rain water runoff may cause water
levels in area streams and rivers to increase and flooding is
possible. Areas with no snow are also susceptible to flooding due
to already saturated soils.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin, including the
following areas, in Minnesota, Cook, Lake, Carlton, South St.
Louis, Central St. Louis, South Itasca, Crow Wing, Cass, Aitkin
and Pine County. In Wisconsin, Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett,
Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer and Washburn County.
* WHEN...Through Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Forecast rainfall of 0.5 to 2 inches with potentially higher
amounts across the area is expected Friday through Sunday.
This will result in ponding of water on saturated soils and
surface runoff. Expect quick rises on area streams and
rivers.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
