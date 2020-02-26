Sawyer County voters expressed their preferences in the statewide primary election Tuesday, Feb. 18.
In the race for Wisconsin 7th District Congressional representative, the Sawyer County totals were:
Republican: Tom Tiffany, 1,049; Jason Church, 922;
Democrat: Tricia Zunker, 1,165; Lawrence Dale, 94; scattering, 4.
District-wide the totals were:
Republican: Tom Tiffany, 43,669; (57.5 percent of the total); Jason Church, 32,287, (42.5 percent);
Democrat: Tricia Zunker, 35,567, (89 percent); Lawrence Dale, 4,463, (11 percent).
Tiffany and Zunker now advance to the May 12 special election to fill the Congressional seat that has been vacant since Sean Duffy resigned last September.
In the race for Wisconsin Supreme Court justice, the Sawyer County totals were: Daniel Kelly (incumbent), 1,719; Jill Karofsky, 1,004; Ed Fallone, 299; scattering, 51.
The statewide totals for Supreme Court justice were: Daniel Kelly, 492,860 (50 percent); Jill Karofsky, 261,721 (37 percent); Ed Fallone, 89,181 (13 percent).
Kelly and Karofsky now advance to the April 7 spring election.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.