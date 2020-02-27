TO DOWNTOWN ON SKIS

The lead pack, including winner Norwegian Niklas Dyrhaug at left, slide off the International Bridge for the final sprint on Hayward's main street in Saturday's American Birkebeiner, which started in Cable. See B12 for more photos and coverage of the 42nd annual prestigious cross-country ski event.

 PHOTO BY DAVE GRESCHNER

