Tips for job-seekers
Getting the right job may mean being open to a different kind of job and being flexible with one’s skills, maybe even developing a different skill set, said Becca Coleman, project manager, Eau Claire Area Economic Development.
“Employers want dependable and positive employees,” she said. “Show a willingness to learn new skills and be energetic while doing it.”
“I would watch for increased opportunities for industry-specific training to update skills and job-seeking capabilities,” Mike Gardner, executive director of the Sawyer County/Lac Courte Oreilles Economic Development Corp. “For skilled individuals the best course would be to make contacts to be positioned as things open up.”
Cole Rabska, executive director of the Bayfield County Economic Development Corporation, advises discussing with employers their expectations and being honest and realistic about one’s abilities, being willing to learn more, and being ready to do something that some people may balk at: starting at the bottom.
“There are many entry-level positions open that have potential for individuals to ‘climb the ladder’ as time goes on,” he said.
“Apply for a position that you want even if you don’t have the experience,” he urged, as employers are willing to train, to teach, and to advance hard workers.
“People looking for jobs should come to the area and meet with our CEP office or contact the Park Falls Area Community Development Corporation,” urged Jerome Pritzl, president of Park Falls Area Community Development Corporation, noting Price County’s motto: “Price County is a great place to Live, Work, and Raise a Family.”
Mari Kay-Nabozny, chief executive officer of the Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board advises job seekers to check out JobCenterofWisconsin.com to search for current openings.
“There are many resources available for those looking for financial assistance to get re-trained, and they should contact us,” she said. “Job Centers are projected to open this spring by appointment if individuals need help with job applications, resumes, and other job-seeking advice. Employers also have a plethora of resources at their fingertips to help defray the cost of training and hiring and should contact us to learn more.”
Dave Armstrong, executive director of Barron County Economic Development Corporation, said Job Centers not only have job listings but also can help with special training programs, childcare, transportation, being without a diploma, and more.
“Check with the folks at the Job Center in Rice Lake, there are many programs available now due to COVID money being plentiful,” he said.
One of the biggest complaints Joel Zimmerman, executive director of the Washburn County Economic Development Corporation, hears from business owners and managers is that people do not even bother to show up for their interview.
“There are few certainties in life, but one of the ones you can bet on: If you don’t show up for an interview, you will not get the job,” he said.
Once at the interview, people should show they are interested by being informed. Research ahead of time to learn about the company and the position, Zimmerman said.
“The amount of interviews I’ve conducted over the years where people didn’t have any idea what the company was that they applied for, nor any clue of what the job entailed (even when it was in the job posting), was jaw dropping,” he said. “This step is important whether this is your first job, a part-time job, a full-time job, a skilled labor job, or a manufacturing job.
“And finally, we live in an interesting region at an interesting time. It used to be that we found job listings in the local paper’s classified ads, which can be done. But we also live in a technology age, and many employers post job listings on websites like indeed.com or the like. I’ve seen jobs posted on Facebook as well.
“There are organizations in this region dedicated to helping people find jobs, and they are great resources as well,” Zimmerman said. “But if there is a place you want to work, stop on by, if safe, or call the business and mention you’re interested in working for them and see if they have an opening for you. That personal touch of reaching out can go a long way.”
