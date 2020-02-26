TIME FLIES

100 years ago
In 1920: Chicago wrestler Tom Brown retained his Undefeated Welterweight Champion of the World title following Park Falls' Alex Kazan's forfeit after a grueling 1-hour, 23-minute battle with no falls.
Engineer Cameron and Fireman Ray Fitch were severely scalded when the locomotive they were riding in blew out its flues entering the village of Couderay. They were taken to Park Falls for treatment and expected to recover.
A refrigerated car sitting on the Soo Line track in Park Falls was almost completely wrecked as firemen battled for two hours to put out a blaze thought to be caused by an oil heater that was located inside the car.
75 years ago
In 1945: According to word received by relatives in Prentice brothers, Cpl Lawrence Weinzatl and Cpl Martin Weinzatl, met in Germany and spent two days together. It was the first time they'd seen each other in three years.
Plans for the athletic field to be built in Park Falls were presented to the city council by R.S. Wirtsch, representing Auler, Jensen, Brown Co., architects for the project.
50 years ago
In 1970: Jack Jirschele of Park Falls Lincoln High School took 1st place in the 130-pound weight class at WIAA sectional wrestling to qualify to take part in the state meet at Madison.
Jordan's Resort on Wintergreen Lake east of Fifield was the site for the third-annual fun day with lunch and refreshments available on the grounds.
25 years ago
In 1995: Main Street Park Falls was recognized by Governor Tommy G. Thompson and Department of Development Secretary Wm. J. McCoshen in four categories during the Main Street Program Awards Reception in Madison, including Marlene Kronberger's receipt of the 1994 Wisconsin Main Street Volunteer of the Year award.
Nine students were readmitted to Park Falls High School following suspensions levied for a food fight in the school cafeteria. Two of the nine were continuing to serve in school suspensions.
Illegal dumping was discovered at the Fifield landfill site when a dozen bags of plastic and paper containers lined the fence along Old Hwy. 13. People were reminded that heavy fines could be levied for illegal dumping.
10 years ago
In 2010: The Chequamegon High School music department was set to present the musical comedy "Meet Me in St. Louis."
The Jonny Angel Foundation Fisheree held on Butternut Lake was a huge success with 214 anglers taking to the ice. Jeff Liderman won the walleye division with a 27-3/4-inch lunker, Joe Ernst was tops in the crappie category with an 11-1/2-incher and $4,400 was raised to help local families in need.
The annual Turtle-Flambeau Flowage Fisheree was set to take place, headquartered at Donner's Bay.
— Compiled by Karen Dums
