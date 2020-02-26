TIME FLIES

"The Valentine Big Kolache Sale, sponsored by VFW Ladies Auxiliary #5778 of Phillips was a "hearty" success, and proceeds would be used to buy necessary food items for the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry that would open in early March. VFW Auxiliary member B.J. Barker and her mother, VFW charter member Marcie Rehak donated many of the baked goods and kolache fillings." (The BEE, Feb. 25, 2010)