THROWBACK THURSDAY

Soo Line locomotives at Fifield, possibly during the Feb. 22, 1922 great snow and ice storm that hit the entire state. This appears to be a southbound train stalled in the snow at or near the crossing of Old Highway 13 just north of the depot. The Fifield 1889 High School appears in the background. This storm halted rail traffic throughout the northern half of the state, typified by the scene pictured here. Snowshoes and skis were the most efficient means of personal transportation. It took a couple of days to clear the lines and resume normal schedules. This photograph is from the Tom and Mary Lou Nicholls Collection.