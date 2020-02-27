Three Rice Lake residents were charged on Feb. 25 with possession of meth after police executed a search warrant on Sunday at 438 Nunn Ave.
Paul E. Oftedahl, 43, and resident of that address was charged with possession of meth.
Misty D. Montoya, 49, of 1860 Manwaring Ave. Apt. 1 was charged with possession of meth.
Jeffrey W. Young Jr., 34, of 800 W. Allen St. was also charged with possession of meth.
Police found two syringes loaded with meth in a top dresser drawer in a bedroom believed to be Oftedahl's, according to the criminal complaint filed in Barron County Circuit Court.
A gem bag with meth was located in the dresser's middle drawer, and a glass pipe with meth residue and approximately 21 used syringes were in the bottom drawer.
Montoya is accused of owning two loaded syringes that were found in a bathroom cabinet.
Young is accused of having two used syringes that tested positive for meth residue in his backpack.
Oftedahl was released on a $5,000 signature bond; Montoya is being held on a $100 cash bond; and Young was released on a $5,000 signature bond.
All three have preliminary hearings set for March 3.
