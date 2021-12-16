I just returned from a 1,400-mile round-trip journey to get my stuff in Bloomington, Indiana.
And boy is my butt tired.
I rented a truck that was 34 feet long, 12 feet high — a vehicle bigger than many places I’ve lived.
For some, radio on a road trip is a friend but not for me. I like music but not noise. So I can spend hours driving with the radio off and time to think. Here are some of my thoughts from the road:
• I hoped at each stop that no one was taping a short, fat man with troublesome knees trying to crawl into the behemoth I drove. But had someone, I would expect to share in any money they made after posting it on YouTube.
• I wanted to pretend I was something like Snowman from “Smokey and the Bandit,” but that would be an insult to Snowman, Smokey and the Bandit.
• Somehow the rules of the road apply less and less depending on how expensive a vehicle you drive. I was cut off my more Lexuses (what’s the appropriate plural? Lexi? Lexum?) than I’ve been cut off by bartenders.
• People liked to be asked to for help. I’m good at some stuff in life but I’m horrible at others, particularly vehicles and doing anything handy. I walked up to complete strangers and asked them to guide me into tight spots to get gasoline or back that thing up.
• I needed much help.
• If you treat others well, even when stressed, you’re much more likely to receive said help.
• At a place called Woody’s, somewhere north of Bloomington, Illinois, I was so caught up in my stress and financial concerns, I left my cell phone along with the carcass of a decent BLT. (I rarely order a BLT as I’m bad at spelling). The server noticed and asked one of her regulars to chase me and let me know. He didn’t bring the phone, saying he wanted to comply with social distancing.
• Good people exist everywhere.
• If you’re going to buy gasoline, get it in Martinsville, Indiana. I wanted to get to Bloomington, Indiana, because I was tired and had plans to have dinner with friends. Gasoline in Martinsville was $2.89 a gallon vs. $3.39 a gallon in Bloomington. With a gas tank the size of a small human, that adds up quickly.
• It’s possible to have more than one home. I checked in at the Best Value Inn, where I stayed for a couple months during my struggles. Kenny, the manager, remembered me and I asked about his family. They were doing well, although his uncle had returned to India for a family visit. Kenny’s uncle was a sweetheart when I was a regular there. Even though I had my money problems, I made sure to tip $20 a week for cleaning my room. Each time I gave him money, he would tip his head to the side and say, “God bless you, sir.”
• And then there are the jerks. The next day, after returning to the hotel from loading up the beast, Kenny asked me if I had heard any noises from my neighbor during the night. I hadn’t. He showed me the room next door and it was the worst trashed hotel room I’d ever seen. No 1970’s rock group could have done worse. “Why would somebody do this?” Kenny asked. I had no answer.
• I stayed an extra day to see my Sunday beer-drinking buddies. Beautiful people all. They’re all brilliant but I was allowed in the group because I was the chief smart aleck — the latter is not the word they use.
• The return had its challenges. Turning west in Indianapolis, I faced consistent headwinds of 35 mph. When I moved north outside of Springfield, the wind hit the side of the truck turning it into a big sail. I felt like a bad driver until I noted my fellow truckers swayed in the wind as I did.
• Of course I hit snow in Wisconsin, from Tomah to Eau Claire, but I slowed down.
• Then I was greeted by local friends who unloaded the truck in 45 minutes in 17-degree weather.
• Mostly, my heart was filled with joy — along with some Li’l Smokies — for the help and friends I made and greeted along the way. No anger, no animosity. Just basic human decency.
Rich Jackson is the editor and general manager of the Sawyer County Record. He can be reached at (715) 718-6445 or at rjackson@sawyercountyrecord.net.
