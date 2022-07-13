Michaels

Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels speaks during the State GOP Convention on May 21 in Middleton. Former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson endorsed Michels for governor July 8, a move that comes after Thompson decided against a run earlier this year.

 Ebony Cox/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, File

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson endorsed construction company co-owner Tim Michels for governor on Friday, after Thompson decided against a run earlier this year.

Michels, who is running as an anti-establishment outsider, also won the backing of former President Donald Trump last month. Thompson, in many ways, is the ultimate political insider with more than 55 years in public life, most recently serving as University of Wisconsin president, a job that won him bipartisan praise.

