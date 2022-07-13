...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...In Wisconsin, Iron, Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland
Counties. In Minnesota, Central St. Louis, Northern Aitkin,
Carlton and South St. Louis and Southern Lake Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Bois Forte Band, Lake
Vermilion area, the Red Cliff Band, the Bad River Reservation,
the Fond du Lac Band and the Mille Lacs Band, Big Sandy Lake
area.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels speaks during the State GOP Convention on May 21 in Middleton. Former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson endorsed Michels for governor July 8, a move that comes after Thompson decided against a run earlier this year.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson endorsed construction company co-owner Tim Michels for governor on Friday, after Thompson decided against a run earlier this year.
Michels, who is running as an anti-establishment outsider, also won the backing of former President Donald Trump last month. Thompson, in many ways, is the ultimate political insider with more than 55 years in public life, most recently serving as University of Wisconsin president, a job that won him bipartisan praise.
