The public is invited to attend the Rice Lake Garden Club meeting at the Rice Lake Public Library each month. The group will meet on Tuesday, March 3, at 7 p.m. This month Crystal Schmidt from western Wisconsin will present on Rare and Unique Edibles for the Home Garden.
RLPL loves creating programs based on patron interest and partnering with our experts in the community to make them happen. An example of this is the new computer program that will be starting on Saturday, March 7, at 10 a.m. Led by a community member with over 40 years of combined computer skill experience, Computer Club will be a place where those interested in programming can share, learn, brag or just chat about computers.
Join us on Friday, March 13, at 12 p.m. for an Acrylic Abstract Painting class. Local artist Michael Bell will walk participants step-by-step through the process of painting an acrylic abstract, using only three primary colors and white. The class will be easy to follow along and great for beginnings. All supplies are provided, however the class is limited to 25 participants, so sign up soon by calling or stopping at the main desk on the first floor to register.
All-Ages Programs
Winter Reading ends March 13, at 5 p.m.
English/Citizenship Study Group on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 2-4 p.m. Yu-Gi-Oh Club on Wednesday, March 4, at 4 p.m.
Adult Programs
Handicraft Hangout on Monday, March 2, at 1 p.m.
Computer 101 on Monday, March 2, at 1 p.m.
Cribbage Club on Tuesday, March 3, at 10:30 a.m.
Rice Lake Garden Club on Tuesday, March 3, at 7 p.m.
Color Me Happy on Wednesday, March 4, at 10:30 a.m.
Youth Programs
Beyblade Club on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 4:00 p.m.
Teen Art Club on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 4:00 p.m.
Preschool Storytime on Friday, Feb. 28, at 10:30 a.m.
Family Storytime and Craft on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 10:30 a.m.
Maker Monday on Monday, March 2 at 3:30 p.m.
Toddler Tales on Tuesday, March 3, at 10:30 a.m.
Book Babies on Wednesday, March 4, at 10:30 a.m.
