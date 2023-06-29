Doug Phillips of Park Falls and Tampa, Florida, surrenders to the fun while getting sprayed with sticky goo by Monica Butler, activity director for the Magnolia Trails memory care unit at The Waterford of Park Falls, during the Longest Day Color Walkathon on June 21. Residents watch the fun from the shade.
Blake Butler, 9, of Glidden, tries to run away as he gets squirted with syrupy goo by Monica Butler, activity director for the Magnolia Trails memory care unit at The Waterford of Park Falls, during the Longest Day Color Walkathon on June 21. Chris Ferkovich enjoys the action along with other residents.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Aiyana Butler, 13, left, and Blake Butler, 9, both of Glidden, squirt one another with syrupy goo during the Longest Day Color Walkathon on June 21 at The Waterford of Park Falls.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Monica Butler, activity director for the Magnolia Trails memory care unit at The Waterford of Park Falls, squirts some syrupy goo onto participants of The Longest Day Color Walkathon on June 21.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Participants of The Longest Day Color Walkathon at The Waterford of Park Falls have some fun on June 21.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
The Waterford of Park Falls held its first The Longest Day Color Walkathon on June 21 in Park Falls. The event was to support of Alzheimer’s and dementia awareness and was fundraising event for the Alzheimer’s Longest Day Foundation.
Doug and Debi Phillips of Tampa, Florida and Park Falls, said they came to the support the event as a way to stay in touch with staff and residents they got to know while Doug's mother was a resident of The Waterford.
