The Waterford of Park Falls held its first The Longest Day Color Walkathon on June 21 in Park Falls. The event was to support of Alzheimer’s and dementia awareness and was fundraising event for the Alzheimer’s Longest Day Foundation.

Doug and Debi Phillips of Tampa, Florida and Park Falls, said they came to the support the event as a way to stay in touch with staff and residents they got to know while Doug's mother was a resident of The Waterford.

  

