>>Lumberjacks: The Wisconsin Lumberjacks of the Superior International Junior Hockey League returned home to the Spooner Civic Center but dropped a pair of weekend games. 3B
>>Boys Regional: The seeding and assignments for the WIAA Boys Regional Tournaments are out. Games start on March 3. 3B
The Little Dribblers, Spooner's Youth Basketball kids, took to the court to entertain the crowd. 2B
WIAA State Wresting Tournament
>>Spooner/Webster: Kohl Center, Madison, Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 27-29, at 7:15 session. In Division 3, at 182 lbs., Carter Melton, Spooner/Webster junior (34-9), vs. Kade Wenninger, junior, of Tomahawk (36-9).
>>Shell Lake: Kohl Center, Madison, Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 27-29, at 7:15 session. In WIAA D3, at 126 lb., Tyler Schunk, Shell Lake junior (31-10), vs. James Amacher, freshman, of Poynette, (30-8).
>>Shell Lake: Kohl Center, Madison, Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 27-29, at 7:15 session. In WIAA D3, at 170 lbs., Blake Flach, junior, (31-10) vs. Samuel Schwabe, sophomore, of Random Lake, (43-6).
A 19-day gun deer hunt? With license sales down, the NRB will ask hunters their opinion this coming spring. 4B
