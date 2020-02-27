The One World International Club at UWEC-Barron County put on a multicultural New Year's celebration Feb. 20. All ages took part in paper lantern making, Intl. program coordinator Kristi Barclay made Japanese mochi, sampled by Julie Rankin and Lennette Erickson; Dr. Wufeng Tian helped make Chinese dumplings and Selena Sun shared a welcome in calligraphy.

